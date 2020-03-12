REEDSPORT — Oregon Coast Anglers announced their 2020 Conservation Scholarships Program, where three $1,000 scholarships will be offered to 2020 high school graduates.
The only requirement for a student to be awarded the scholarship is that they plan to pursue higher education in a major related to the conservation of the Earth's natural resources. The Oregon Coast Anglers have set aside $3,000 for the scholarship program.
"Conservation of our natural resources is becoming more and more important for our generation and will be for generations to come," said Steve Godin, president of Oregon Coast Anglers. "We hope these scholarships will encourage today's graduates to pursue a career in conservation."
Coastal high schools included in the program include Siuslaw High School, Mapleton High School, Reedsport Community Charter School, Elkton High School, North Bend High School, Marshfield High School, Bandon High School, Port Orford Pacific High School, Gold Beach High School, and Brookings Harbor High School. School administrators will hand out scholarship applications to students they feel meet the requirements, and submit the completed form to the Anglers.
For more information, contact Steve Godin at 541-255-3383.
