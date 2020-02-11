REEDSPORT — The Martha Chapter No. 48 of Order of Eastern Star will hold a breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 22. This one is to earn money to go toward the Cancer Research Fund. The monies earned by the Martha Chapter and all chapters in Oregon of the Order of the Eastern Star will go directly to Oregon Health & Science University for their continued research of breast cancer.
The breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at Reedsport Masonic Lodge, 626 Winchester Ave. The menu includes plain pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy. Coffee and juice will also be available. Payment for the breakfast will be by donation.
There will also be a quilt raffle. The quilt is handmade by Worthy Matron Cathie Kent. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at the breakfast. The Martha Chapter raised $626 on Veterans Day for its Pets Assisting Veterans (PAVE) fundraiser on top of what they've raised for the quilt raffle during the 2019-20 term, according to organizers. The chapter was recognized for raising the most money for PAVE in the 2018-19 term and all Oregon OES chapters together raised the most money in the nation.
Everyone is welcome.