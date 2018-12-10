ROSEBURG – A missing 57 year old woman was found safe on Thursday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the a Roseburg woman left a Green District residence on December 5, and was located at the Samaritan Inn. She apparently checked into the shelter last night, and was recognized by one of the employees this morning, who then called authorities.
Michelle Reyes, 57, of Roseburg, suffers from a medical condition which may leave her in a confused state and has difficulty walking.
Two other Douglas County residents also went missing over the weekend.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips from the public regarding two missing person cases, which came in over the weekend. The two cases are not related.
79 year-old Terry Leland Dodds left his residence on Azalea Glen Road in Glendale on Dec. 8 at approximately 8 p.m. in a maroon 2004 Dodge 2500 pickup with a canopy/camper bearing Oregon license plate D65290. Dodds suffers from a medical issue which may leave him in a confused state of mind. He is traveling with a small tan dog as pictured in the attached photograph and may be traveling to an unknown destination in California. Dodds is described as 6'02'' tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
77 year-old Geraldine Donna Galer of Oakland was last seen driving a gray 2002 GMC Safari Van bearing Oregon license plate YRC203. He has a medical condition which may leave her in a confused state of mind. She is described as 5'04'' tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was known to have been in Sutherlin on Dec. 8 at approximately 10:13 am in the 800-block of Summit View Ave. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.
Both persons have been entered into a national law enforcement missing persons database. If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of either of these individuals, they are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.