REEDSPORT — U.S. Highway 101 motorists should expect traffic congestion and delays through Reedsport today.

An Oregon Department of Transportation press release revealed that due to recent traffic control changes, signals at 19th Street and 22nd Street have been slow to cycle from red to green, sometimes causing traffic to back up. As a result, ODOT may use flaggers to provide traffic control during peak hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact ODOT at 1-888-275-6368

