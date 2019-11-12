LAKESIDE — Over the last few weeks, a roadwork project has been underway at the edge of Lakeside as the Oregon Department of Transportation replaces streetlights in the area.
The work has been focused on the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Airport Way. According to Dan Lathem, public information officer for ODOT Region 3, the old light poles were in poor condition and used out of date hardware.
You have free articles remaining.
"The problem we had was many of those poles were old timber poles, and the light fixtures were rusted and out of date," he said. "We wanted to upgrade those to new steel poles and new light fixtures."
Lathem noted that lots of traffic goes through that area, often at high speeds. At night, and during foggy or wet conditions, the intersection can be dangerous for drivers and other travelers alike. Lathem said the newer street lights should help improve safety in the area, as well as illuminating the intersection so people can see it clearly.