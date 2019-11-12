LAKESIDE — The culmination of efforts by the City of Lakeside and Lakeside Chamber of Commerce arrived Friday at the dedication of a new LED sign that was just installed out front of City Hall.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce, the City Council, and members of the community gathered outside City Hall for the dedication as a ribbon recognizing all the contributors was cut. After the dedication, a reception with cake, cookies and beverages was held in the City Council Chamber.
Sheli Roe, with the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, said the best part was the groups that came together to make the sign a reality. She recalled some of the groups have fought a lot in the past, but they all came together to bring the sign to fruition. She added the chamber has been fighting to get a sign installed for the last four years.
"The main thing is the teamwork that went into this," she said. "Everyone really came together."
Lakeside Mayor James Edwards agreed that it was a great collaborative effort. He said it was a great way to get information out to the community and he had already received positive comments about it.