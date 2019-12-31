NORTH BEND — NeighborWorks Umpqua is looking for volunteers for their North Bend and Reedsport Tax Preparation Sites for the 2019 tax season.
No experience is needed, but volunteers must be willing to commit to a minimum of 80 hours for either site. The time consists of 40 hours of training and 40 hours of tax filing. After passing the IRS exams to be a preparer, volunteers will work in teams to prepare and file taxes for participating individuals.
"We are honored to have partnered with the IRS to open these sites and serve our community," said Becky McKenney, volunteer coordinator with NeighborWorks Umpqua. "With these volunteer led tax sites, we are hoping to increase participation in tax credits … that are often missed with self-filing."
You have free articles remaining.
According to statistics from the Oregon State Legislature, as of 2013 Oregon's participation in the Earned Income Tax Credit was below the national average of 80%, with the state averaging 74%. NeighborWorks Umpqua hopes to increase those numbers by helping people file taxes and find credits someone self-filing could miss.
Reedsport's tax preparation site will be located at 150 South 20th St., and North Bend's will be at 1611 Virginia Ave. #166. The sites will open Feb. 3, 2020 and close April 13. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Becky at rmckenney@nwumpqua.org or call 541-249-5328.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is a nonprofit group committed to rural housing and community development that started in 1991. They provide over 600 units of housing, economic development opportunities, home rehabilitation services, and direct services focused on home ownership and personal finances. For more information, go to nwumpqua.org or call 541-673-4909.