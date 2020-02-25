LAKESIDE — During its February meeting, the Lakeside City Council heard an update on the need for 2020 census takers, as well as discussing the future of city projects and a lien.
The council heard a report from Kris Young about the 2020 United States Census for Coos County. She wanted to stress the importance of the census for smaller communities, since the results impact their federal funding. She noted that an accurate number is doubly important for a town like Lakeside where there's no tax base.
During Young's presentation, she said the federal government gives states, counties, and communities thousands of dollars per person in an area based on census results. She noted that there are people who don't want to be counted, preferring to live under the radar, whether from distrust of the government or preferring to be off the grid. She added, however, that this means the community gets significantly less money to operate with.
"The census really and truly doesn't care about anyone," Young said. "They do take information about each of us, but under federal law it cannot be put out into the public realm for 72 years. The main thing that the census cares about is head count."
The census is constitutionally mandated, providing roughly $600 billion around the country. The money often goes toward projects like libraries, city hall, infrastructure, and other improvements.
Young told the meeting about a story she head during her training for the census. She said Florence went above and beyond to make sure everyone in the community was counted in 2010. As a result, they were able to build a new city hall, they also completed infrastructure projects that other cities struggled with, as well as other items.
Young also told the community that they are still accepting applications for census taker jobs, though added that time is running out. The position pays $18 per hour and 58 cents reimbursed per mile. The position starts in May and ends in July, though there is a training period which is paid for. Young added that census takers can set their own hours and are generally expected to work in their own zip code, so they know the area.
Safety is also a top priority of the job. Steps are taken, like going out in pairs, to ensure census takers are kept safe doing their job.
"We don't have enough people in this area to fulfill the quota that the Census Bureau placed on this voting track," said Young. "So we're really looking for people that would be interested in making some really good money."
Applications are being accepted until Feb. 29 and can be submitted at 2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
The City Council voted 4-2 against a resolution authorizing the city to lease Lakeside Airport to the Lakeside Wastewater Department to continue irrigating the airfield with Class A reclaimed water, during the months of May to November. Class A reclaimed water refers to water from sewage systems or industry processes that has been treated.
According to City Manager Andrew Carlstrom, the resolution would charge the Wastewater Operations Fund to pay for the man-hours of irrigating and caring for the airfield. Councilor Shauleen Higgins said she was reluctant to remove money from the fund while they're looking to save up enough to build a new wastewater treatment plant. She also felt the language in the resolution was too vague without exact numbers for how much would be spent.
"I'm very uncomfortable with the thought of approving anything without definite numbers," said Higgins. "I just don't think it's an appropriate time given our financial situation."
She suggested they postpone the resolution until they had more information and a better idea of exact numbers. After the vote, the council asked that Carlstrom do some more work on the subject and bring it up again at a future meeting.
The council approved a resolution by a 5-1 vote authorizing the sale of sand to the public for maintenance of Wulfy Beach. Higgins said she was again uncomfortable with the lack of exact numbers of how much sand was needed. It was noted that hundreds of pounds of sand were needed when Wulfy Beach was made and there were concerns about needing to sell a similar amount and delivering it.
"We don't know how much we have available and we don't know the price being asked," Higgins said.
Mayor James Edwards noted that they were only looking to refresh the sand and wouldn't need very much. It was estimated they would only need a few trucks to complete the maintenance.
A motion to allow the city's lien against Mr. Don Londo, of 100 South 12th Street, to expire failed on a tie and will be brought up again at the council's meeting in March. During discussion, the council debated whether he should be made to pay the fine, or if his volunteer work for the city was enough.
Councilors Higgins and Thomas Miller felt they should let the lien expire. However, Councilor Mike Smith said the volunteer time was not enough and Londo should be made to pay the lien. Higgins noted that he's already made donations of man-hours, though Smith felt he should have to pay something back to the city.
Over the last city council meetings, the council had options to either renew the lien, allow it to expire, or postpone making a decision. They decided to postpone it while some of the councilors did additional reading and got more information.
With the vote ending in a tie, the motion will be raised again in March to make a decision then.
In other business the council also discussed the following:
They unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a new 2020 Lakeside non-commercial airport hanger lease, adjusting the current 20 year lease to a 25 year lease.
They also unanimously approved a resolution to sell surplus and unused Wastewater Department equipment.