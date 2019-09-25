REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery, in Reedsport, has a lot to celebrate. They were already planning a celebration of their 30th anniversary, then they won Best Gallery and Best of Reedsport in the 2019 Best of the South Coast contest.
Tamera Szalewski, one of the co-owners of Mindpower Gallery, said they were honored to be selected by the community. In the lead-up to the anniversary, Mindpower Gallery's advertising has been tailored to thank the community for voting for them.
Szalewski said she couldn't count how many shows have been though the gallery. She recalled around 100 artists' work was displayed for their 10-year anniversary and noted a number of them were from the Pacific Northwest.
"Some extremely talented people live up here, in the Pacific Northwest," she said. "We've been fortunate to have many of them pass through our doors."
On Friday, the gallery will celebrate its 30th anniversary. There will be a reception to celebrate, and they will switch out the art to fresh pieces; they will introduce new artwork as well as pieces from brand new artists. Alongside the artwork, there will be a wine tasting with hors d'oeuvres and other small dishes. There will also be non-alcoholic drinks available.
While the anniversary reception will only be the one night, the art display will be up for a few months after the event. The rooms of the gallery have also been given a new coat of paint, to change up the look and keep things fresh.
Szalewski said another part of the event will feature Nyah Vollmar, a 15-year-old singer-songwriter from Florence, who will be releasing a new single during the reception.
"It'll be a special performance, then she'll be singing some of her other songs as well throughout the evening," Szalewski said.