REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery has two events right around the corner, with a wine tasting from Brandborg Vineyards and a Paint and Sip class with Karylynn Keppol.
The wine tasting will be Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Brandborg Vineyards will be on hand with their white and red wines for tasting and to answer questions. The event will also feature an open mic for people wanting to take to the stage.
Poets and short stories, whether their own or from a favorite author, are encouraged to participate.
The Paint and Sip will be Saturday, March 7 from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will paint an underwater scene. According to the gallery's press release, Keppol will also teach participants to add fish to their paintings.
For more information on the events, contact Mindpower Gallery at 541-271-2485.