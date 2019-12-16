SOUTH COAST — Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced, Wednesday, that 17 USDA awards totaling more than $7.4 million would be presented to Oregon agricultural producers and small businesses to invest in renewable energy infrastructure.
The awards were presented through the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program. It provided 15 grants to install solar arrays, one grant to upgrade greenhouse vents and siding, and a loan to install a biomass boiler. The projects completed by the funds are expected to help the businesses and producers lower their monthly energy costs.
"Businesses across Oregon know that leaning into renewable energy sources can help them lower their energy costs and make their businesses more sustainable over the long run," said Markley, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and Rural Development. "Unfortunately, the upfront costs of making that switch often leaves rural businesses stuck with outdated energy infrastructure and higher monthly bills. I've made funding the REAP program one of my priorities in the appropriations process to help Oregonians make those investments, and I'm pleased that 17 businesses will receive that assistance this year."
Wyden agreed.
"These 17 rural companies are making green energy investments that will help them continue to create jobs and long-term savings for Oregonians, benefiting communities throughout the state," he said. "I congratulate each of them for their foresight that's earned them these federal renewable energy resources."
The full list of awards for Oregon businesses is as follows:
7 Devils Brewing Co. — $11,259 — Installing a solar array system
Ashland Community Solar 1 LLC — $33,287 — Installing a solar array system
Astoria Cooperative — $47,824 — Installing a solar array system
Biodynamics LLC — $6,750,000 — Install a biomass boiler
Blue Line Farms, Inc. — $31,651 — Installing a solar array system
Brad R. Graff — $2,253 — Upgrade greenhouse vents & siding
You have free articles remaining.
Hillock's Solar LLC — $26,145 — Installing a solar array system
J&S Speedy Mart, Inc. — $15,435 — Installing a Solar array system
Mid-Valley Farms, Inc. — $123,206 — Installing a solar array system
Modern Building Systems, Inc. — $49,863 — Installing a solar array system
NW Bend Boats, LLC — $37,899 — Installing a solar array system
OR-Park Street Solar LLC — $39,089 — Installing a solar array system
Stoller Vineyards, Inc. — $117,170 — Installing a solar array system
Timber Country Umpqua, LLC — $78,645 — Installing a solar array system
Umpqua Valley Millworks — $20,000 — Installing a solar array system
Vazquez, Alberto — $24,001 — Installing a solar array system
OWR Community Solutions, Inc. — $20,000 — Installing a solar array system