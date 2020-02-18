LAKESIDE — A town hall meeting will be held at the Lakeside Lions Club at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 to discuss a proposal to allow the riding of ATVs on city streets.
The talk is being presented by a group of residents who have started working on making the idea a reality after it was initially raised last year. Ken Ireland, one of the group's members, said they want to discuss their ideas with the greater community, explaining the concept as well as getting additional ideas or concerns people may have.
The core of the meeting is to have an open discussion about everything. Ireland said members of the City Council will be at the meeting to listen to the discussion as well.
"You can't make a decision like that with just one side of the conversation," he said.
During a City Council meeting where the concept was initially introduced, it was noted that such a policy would only allow ATVs on certain streets while traveling to and from the dunes. It was also suggested there be specific rules about how loud vehicles can be, speed limits, safety gear use and other considerations.
Ireland said the group feels this would be good for the Lakeside community, and even Reedsport. The hope is that it would bring in tourism traffic and could even generate jobs as businesses open to serve off-roading and ATV riders. The proposal would also make travel to and from the dunes more convenient for everyone, residents being able to ride from their home and campers being able to ride into town.
"Right now, you have to trailer (an ATV) just to go a mile and a half down the road," said Ireland. "If all you've got is a motorhome, you have to take apart your whole camp to come into town."
On Feb. 16 there was an additional presentation showing a variety of the vehicles that could fall under such an ordinance and how their noise level can be controlled. Ireland said there are a number of misconceptions about modern ATVs. He noted that newer models have mufflers and can be ridden in such a way that they don't disrupt the whole neighborhood.
City Councilor Shauleen Higgins, another member of the group, noted that many people don't realize the changes that have been made in AVTs and other off-road vehicles. The presentation focused on demonstrating how little noise the machines that would be out on the streets can make and answering the community's questions.
Approximately one year ago, the proposal was initially raised as something to be considered. At a recent City Council meeting, a group raised the idea again as something they wanted to pursue. Mayor James Edward and the City Council asked that they look into it and develop a draft proposal for the idea.