REEDSPORT — A huge crowd of community members gathered outside the Reedsport Police Department Thursday to witness Matt Smart being sworn in as the new chief of police.
During a small ceremony, speakers gave their thoughts and spoke praises of Smart. City Manager Jonathan Wright noted that the crowd was huge for a swearing in. He said they had graduations with smaller crowds and it was a testament to what kind of person Smart is and the impact he's had on the Reedsport community. Mayor Linda McCollum added that the size of the crowd spoke to how well liked he is.
Smart has been a member of the Reedsport Police Department for 19 years, serving many years as the school resource officer at Highland Elementary School and Reedsport Community Charter School. He raised his family in Reedsport, moving to the area from California when his children were young. According to the City of Reedsport Facebook page, Smart "has proven himself dedicated to the betterment of this community," mentoring youths and coaching track, as well as other activities.
His son, Tyson Smart, spoke of how dedicated his father has been to law enforcement, how he grew up learning the terminology and realities of police work, the "what if" scenario, and how he was influenced by Smart's dedication to follow the rules and do the right thing, even if it was unpopular.
"I truly believe the strengths of my dad are what set him a cut above the rest," Smart said. "I truly believe he was meant to be the chief of police here in Reedsport. He will bring honesty, integrity and passion to his new position, as he has to our family for as long as I can remember."
A former Reedsport officer under Smart spoke of when he was new to the force and how Smart mentored him and made a deep impression. He recalled how Smart would launder the clothes of people incarcerated in the Reedsport Jail. When asked why he did that, Smart said it gave them a fresh start once they got out.
"Matt was always an inspiration for me when I worked in Reedsport and even when I moved over to Douglas County he was always very supportive of me," the officer said. "It's nice to see somebody that really cares about the community be put in the position of chief, someone that actually cares about the community more than himself."
Wright read a letter from former Police Chief Duane Wiseheart, giving his feedback on the selection. Wiseheart said he felt Smart was the right choice and would "maintain and improve morale and foster an environment and culture of providing excellent service to the citizens of Reedsport."
Smart thanked the community for all their kind words and for coming out to support him. He said he's proud of everyone involved in Reedsport law enforcement and that they would all work together to make the community a better place. He added how much it meant for him that everyone came out.
"This truly makes my heart happy," he said. "It really truly means a lot to me and my family for all of you to be here tonight."
Wright also gave his own statement. He noted how difficult it can be to be selected for a position from inside an organization and that an outside candidate can "hide behind their achievements," while an internal candidate has a file of existing information about them. Wright said his skepticism about Smart was quickly dissipated because of Smart's record, interviews and what Wright learned while checking his background.
"It painted a picture of a person worthy of the position of police chief," he said, adding that the announcement of Smart's appointment "broke the internet," generating hundreds of positive comments on Facebook.
McCollum said she's excited about Smart being the new chief. She recalled doing a ride-along with him a few years ago and being impressed with how well he knew the city and its residents. She noted it's somewhat rare for a local person to be selected as chief, and that normally the swearing in is a small, quiet affair in the City Council Chambers.
"This is so much bigger and awesome," McCollum said of the selection and swearing in. "We have a lot of people in the community's support on this, so Jonathan (Wright) did a good job. I'm quite pleased with this."
Smart and Wright also presented a certificate of appreciation to Interim Chief Bob Gross for filling in while a new chief was selected. They also arranged a gift for him. The ceremony ended with a meet and greet, featuring cake and punch, so the community got an opportunity to talk to Smart and congratulate him personally.