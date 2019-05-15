ROSEBURG — Marine deputies will be hosting two boat safety inspection clinics this weekend in Winston and Sutherlin.
Inspections will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bi-Mart, 391 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston; and Sunday, May 19, at Bi-Mart, 388 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
The event will give boaters the opportunity to have pre-season safety inspections checking for approved life jackets, working fire extinguishers, approved type IV flotation devices, approved sound producing equipment, working engine blower fan, assistance with the proper placement of registration numbers and stickers. Boaters will be provided with a 2019 inspection sticker.
For more information, contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4464.