TENMILE — A Roseburg man sustained fatal injuries Saturday after a single-vehicle crash near Tenmile on Highway 42.
An Oregon State Police press release stated that at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday OSP and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 65.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 BMW 325i, operated by Sharp Slaughter, 21, of Roseburg, was traveling westbound on Highway 42 when for unknown reasons it veered off the road and struck a power pole.
Slaughter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the BMW, Matthew Mendoza, 22, of Roseburg, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The eastbound lane of Highway 42 was closed for about three hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Tenmile Rural Fire, ODOT, Winston PD, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.