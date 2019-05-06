REEDSPORT — A Reedsport man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults that took place on the coast in Douglas County, said a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, May 4, detectives contacted Edward Owen Spalione, 63, at his Reedsport resident. Evidence was collected at Spalione’s home before he was arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Two counts of sexual penetration first degree, two counts of kidnapping first degree, two counts of assault second degree, two counts of sexual abuse first degree and two counts of menacing.
Spalione was arrested in connection to the assault which took place April 29, at Carter Lake while a woman was walking her dog, the release said. The other incident occurred on Aug. 16 last year when an adult female, who had been sleeping in her vehicle along Sparrow Park Road, awoke to an adult male sexually assaulting her.
“Detectives are currently working to determine if Spalione has any connection to similar assaults,” the release said. “Additional details or comments will not be released at this time as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.”