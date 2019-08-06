ROSEBURG — A Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release revealed that on July 29 deputies received a report of potential sex crimes.
The investigation indicated that Kyle Andrew Humphrey, 30, of Days Creek had been allegedly soliciting nude photographs from an underage female and having sexual contact with her in exchange for gifts.
On Aug. 2, detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Roseburg Police Department contacted Humphrey at his place of employment regarding the allegations during which Humphrey admitted to having contact with two minor females.
At the conclusion of the interview, Humphrey was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of rape one, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, sexual abuse two, online sexual corruption of a minor in the first degree, purchasing sex with a minor, and computer crime.
Anyone with knowledge of Humphrey's conduct or who has had contact of this nature with Humphrey is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.