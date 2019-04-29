REEDSPORT — Some downtown Reedsport buildings will get an upgrade thanks to a state grant.
Roofs and awnings will be replaced using grant money through an Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant. The grant awarded $165,000 for the projects.
The Reedsport Main Street Program had to put up an additional $45,000 as matching funds, according to Main Street Coordinator Emily Bradley.
Bradley said that money will come from property owners either in dollars or in-kind if they’re planning to do the work themselves, as most are.
Five buildings will undergo repairs — Mindpower gallery, Welcome Hotel, Bayside Bargains, the future Butterfly Effect and a vacant retail space.
The State Historic Preservation Office Oregon Main Street program works with communities to develop revitalization strategies, according to the group’s website.
“The goal is to build high quality, livable, and sustainable communities that will grow Oregon’s economy while maintaining a sense of place,” the website reads.
The Reedsport Main Street Program got a grant from the Oregon Main Street program in 2017, and used those funds to renovate the second-floor in the Burdick Building.
Those improvements included new flooring, cabinets, appliances, fixtures and repairing an exterior block-glass transom window.