REEDSPORT – The Lower Umpqua Hospital District released a statement Friday, assuring the community that they’re working hard to ensure the health and safety of the Reedsport area.
According to Ryan Fowler, chief administrative officer of LUHD, they’re working closely with the Oregon Health Authority, Douglas County Public Health Department, and the Center for Disease Control, to ensure their facilities are following the proper health and safety guidelines.
“Preparing for responses to disasters is not new to our facility,” he said in his statement. “Emergency preparedness training is a year-round activity that is done within our facility and other hospital systems.”
He notes that they treat patients with infectious diseases on a regular basis, isolating and treating them in appropriate spaces by trained staff using specialized equipment. The LUHD’s Infection Control Committee has been in constant communication with state organizations to ensure they have the most updated information and testing protocols.
In response to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, Fowler said the LUHD is implementing the following measures:
They ask that patients experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 call their healthcare provider before going to the office. Healthcare staff will provide instructions on how to proceed.
The LUHD clinics will remain open. Clinic staff will contact patients with scheduled appointments in advance to screen for symptoms. Patients will also be asked screening questions when they arrive at the clinic – these may be the same questions as were asked over the phone.
Access to the facilities has been restricted. The main entrance is available to patients needing to be seen, and the pharmacy is available for individuals needing to refill prescriptions. The Rehabilitation Department will continue to treat patients, though they will be screened before entering and patients are asked to use the outside door. Access to the business office is restricted. Anyone with billing questions is asked to call 547-271-2171. Vendors will drop off supplies in designated areas.
The LUH Café is closed to the general public, effective Friday, March 13.
The hospital has also implemented its emergency preparedness procedures as an added precaution. A tent has been set up by the ambulance entrance to screen patients entering the hospital. There is an additional tent set up at the parking structure in case it’s needed.
The hospital asks that Auxiliary members not come into the facility, and encourage seniors to stay in their homes whenever possible.
“These measures are strictly precautionary and not intended to cause panic,” states Fowler. “We continue to evaluate and work through guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.”
Additional communications will be released as LUHD staff is able.
