REEDSPORT — Lower Umpqua Hospital District and Dunes Family Health Care are excited to welcome Wanda Newsome, Doctor of Nursing Practice, to their medical staff.
Dr. Newsome will join the staff from Monticello, MS March 2. LUHD invites the community to join them for a meet and greet with her on March 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Dunes Family Health Care with refreshments. They ask that people RSVP by calling 541-271-6336.
Dr. Newsome completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Delta State University in Mississippi in 2017, and received a Masters of Science in Nursing from University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg in 2009. She has practiced as a family nurse practitioner in Mississippi since 2011 with her area of expertise includes adult and pediatric patient care, immunization and vaccination, patient emotional support, health maintenance, wound treatment, preventative health, women's health, patient education and Coumadin Therapy.
DFHC specializes in family medicine from infants to seniors, mental health services, osteopathic treatments, and sports medicine. Dr. Newsome joins Drs. Dale Harris MD, Michelle Petrofes MD, Rio Lion DO, Kanani Dilcher MD, Jason Sargent DO, Stephanie Casey DO, and Elizabeth Zdunich DNP. As well as Rebecca Rice, licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist.
The LUHD consists of a Trauma Level IV Critical Access Hospital, 24/7/365 emergency room, ambulance service with dunes rescue, three clinics, and a visiting specialist clinic.