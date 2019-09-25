REEDSPORT — Signs recently appeared warning of damage to the Umpqua River Bridge, heading north out of Reedsport on U.S. Highway 101.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a logging truck ran into part of the bridge on Sept. 6, damaging the structure. A representative of ODOT said there was "a fairly large dent" in the first overhead seal brace heading northbound.
Last week, ODOT sent an inspector to check the bridge and decided the signs should be put up. They plan to conduct repairs on the bridge sometime in October.