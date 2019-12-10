REEDSPORT — The Lower Umpqua Hospital and Reedsport Pharmacy have volunteered to collect and pass on children's letters to Santa Claus for the second year in a row.
Santa's elves recently dropped off special mailboxes at the LUH main lobby on Ranch Road, and at Reedsport Pharmacy on U.S. Highway 101. Letters to Santa are being collected until Dec. 17 and forwarded to him in time for Christmas. LUH Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Fowler said Santa will reply to all letters received during this time. Kids are asked to include their complete name, address and age to help with sorting the letters.
The LUH mailbox is available 24 hours a day, while the one at Reedsport Pharmacy is available during business hours — Mon. to Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Last year was the hospital and pharmacy's first year helping Santa. Rosa Solano, Public Information Director for LUH, said they delivered 80 childrens' letters for Christmas 2018.