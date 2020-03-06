FLORENCE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be hosting a series of workshops to present updates on flood insurance topics, and the Flood Insurance Rate map.
On March 17, the City of Florence will team up with FEMA Region X and the Department of Land Conservation and Development to provide three workshops that will provide information on flood insurance and similar topics. The goal is to help prepare agents, realtors and surveyors to assist area residents when new FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps for the area take effect in June. Anyone interested in learning about flood insurance is welcome to attend.
The workshops will be at the Florence Event Center on Quince Street. No formal registration is required.
There will be two identical workshop sessions offered. The first will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with the second going from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will only need to attend one of these workshops as the information will be fully duplicated.
A third workshop will be offered from 3:30 to 6 p.m. with a focus on preparing FEMA Evaluation Certificate forms.
