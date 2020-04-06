SOUTH COAST — As the COVID-19 coronavirus situation continues to evolve, fraud schemes to get people’s personal information are on the rise. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are offering tips for how to identify, and avoid, these traps.
“The Coos Bay Police Department wants to remind everyone that unfortunately during crisis situations, such as what we are facing today with the coronavirus, there can be fear and confusion that can also produce new opportunities for scammers,” states the CBPD on its Facebook page.
Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart said the most common scams he’s heard of in the area are emails or web links offering information on the coronavirus. Once someone opens the page, though, a worm or Trojan Horse gets downloaded and starts digging for information or disrupting a computer’s systems.
“I haven’t heard specifically anyone trying to scam the coronavirus other than using that as an attempt to get information,” said Smart.
According to the FBI, there have also been reports of fake emails from the Center for Disease Control; phishing emails advertising charities, financial relief, refunds, fake cures, vaccines, and testing kits; and counterfeit treatments or equipment.
There have been scams of people claiming to sell at-home test kits or treatments, claiming to be from a doctor or hospital. Scammers have also claimed to represent charities or investment opportunities to benefit people affected by COVID-19, or investing in publicly traded companies doing research on the virus or that will suffer from a loss of stock.
Lieutenant Schaffer, with the CBPD, said people should make sure they’re dealing with a reputable source before agreeing to anything and not feel pressured to rush into giving money. Another big red flag the CBPD noted is if a caller asks for a donation to be sent as a gift card or money order.
“We’re a community of caring and giving people, and unfortunately people like to take advantage of that,” said Schaffer. “Always do your research on those things.”
Yet another type of scam offers high-demand supplies, like surgical masks, or mobile apps supposedly designed to track the spread of the coronavirus. In all of these scams, payment is demanded with the scammer pocketing the money.
Smart has also heard of scammers taking advantage of the government’s recently passed assistance checks. People may call or email saying they need to confirm information to ensure the money is received properly. Smart noted, however, that government entities would not verify information using those methods.
“The government’s not going to do that,” he said. “They’re not going to contact you, they’re not going to call you, email you, anything. They’re either going to send you a check or they’re not.”
Local law enforcement have mainly recorded scams trying to get information from people.
“These people are just absolutely unscrupulous,” said Smart. “They have no moral fiber whatsoever. They will say or do anything to try to get your personal information. They take a situation that is already concerning and try to make you panic into giving your information just to exploit you financially. And it’s just sad that these people exist.”
The best advice Smart offers is to just ignore potential scams. If an email comes in from an unrecognized address, or a call from an unknown phone number, people should not open it or click on links and they should not answer the call.
“Just be very careful,” said Smart. “If it’s not from a trusted entity, don’t accept the call.”
The Coos Bay Police also advise people hang up on robocalls without speaking or pressing any numbers. The recording may offer a number to speak to a live operator or to be removed from the call list, but it may actually lead to more robocalls being received.
For emails, Smart also recommended getting virus check software. This would scan emails and isolate any suspicious links or hidden programs.
“By remembering (these) tips, you can protect yourself and help stop criminal activity,” states the FBI.
The FBI also suggests ignoring online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. These products are not proven to treat or prevent COVID-19. Local and federal agencies remind people that there are no FDA-approved home test kits or treatments for the coronavirus.
“Don’t give these people any information, even to confirm who you are,” said Smart. “They’re literally fishing to get any information from you so they can try to exploit you.”
On March 19, the U.S. Attorney announced the appointment of a fraud coordinator to lead investigations into known and suspected occurrences of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If anyone believes they are the victim of an internet scam or cybercrime, or wants to report suspicious activity, visit the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. If someone is in immediate danger, they are asked to call 911.
