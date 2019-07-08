{{featured_button_text}}
Landfill Fire.jpg

Garbage burns in the upper section of the Roseburg landfill on Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

ROSEBURG — At 1:38 p.m. Sunday afternoon Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a reported unknown type fire in the area of the Roseburg landfill. The first DCFD2 fire crew arrived in the area and determined the fire was burning in garbage on the upper portion of the landfill and was approximately a quarter acre in size.

Crews were able to quickly knock down and contain the fire to the landfill and prevented the spread to nearby hillsides. The fire was reported by multiple passerby’s on I-5 seeing black smoke coming from the area behind the dump.

DCFD2 was assisted by DFPA, Douglas County Public works, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

