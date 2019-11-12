LAKESIDE — The City of Lakeside had a measure for the community's residents, during last week's Coos County special election.
The city's measure asked whether there should be a tax levy to provide for law enforcement in the community. This would allow the city to contract with the Coos County Sheriff Office to provide full time law enforcement within the city.
The majority of residents voted against the measure, with 43.18% voting for it and 56.82% voting against.