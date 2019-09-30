LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Chamber of Commerce's annual scarecrow contest has begun, welcoming the community to express their creative side along with their Halloween spirit.
The contest runs through the month of October. According to Linda Sherych, a member of the Chamber, a poster of entries and ballots will be set up in mid-October. Voting will be done via ballot and will be open from when the poster of entries comes out until the end of the month. The scarecrows will be judged in a number of categories, including Best Dressed, Scariest and Most Creative.
Sherych said there are typically around 20 entries each year. Scarecrows can be made of any material — Sherych recalled some years there were scarecrows made of cans, with others made of twigs or just planks of wood.
At the end of September, the Chamber of Commerce put up several basic scarecrows to remind people of the coming contest. These models are fairly basic, with casual clothes and a smiley face drawn on a bucket or tin can on a frame of 2 by 4s.
"It's also to help get the creative juices flowing," said Sherych, of their inspirational scarecrows.
There is no special display area for the contest. Entries can be put up anywhere around town with voting based on numbered pictures on the flyer. The Chamber does encourage people to try and find where the scarecrows are, though — however, they also ask that people respect residents' land and stay off private property.
"It's all just for having fun," said Sherych.
All community members are encouraged to participate. Sherych said scarecrows can be made of anything and added that participants are free to get as creative as they want, though within the bounds of being family friendly. Participants compete for bragging rights for the year.