LAKESIDE — Residents from around the area came to Lakeside's Presbyterian Church Friday to discuss ideas for how they could help the homeless residents in the area.
Pastor Jim Ives opened the meeting by explaining that the goal was to discuss ideas for benefiting the homeless. He recalled that past meetings on the topic had people saying homeless people were a blight that should be hurried out of town. The gathering noted this doesn't actually help anything — the issue hasn't been improved any, just pushed down the road to someone else, and another homeless person will eventually find their way to Lakeside and restart the discussion. Ives felt a better solution would be to have ways of helping the homeless community get back on their feet, or at least improve their situation.
Pastor Jim listens as Raymond Little tells of his experience with homelessness and how the community can help.
Mayor James Edwards agreed with that goal, adding that the community needs to work to help everyone, regardless of where they are in life. Andrew Carlstrom, city manager for Lakeside, agreed and said people need to support one another.
"We have to take care of everyone as city government, not just the well-to-do," Edwards said.
He added that one of the biggest issues homeless people face is access to the services that can help them. Edwards noted there are services for the homeless in Coos Bay and Eugene, but getting to those places can be a problem. The mayor said he hopes they can build a system of support for people who fell on hard times to get the help and support they need.
"They need shelter, food, and laundry services," said Dixie Crumrine, a resident who attended the meeting. "If we can provide those they'll be doing better."
It was suggested people with a car and some spare time could make themselves available to give rides to people who need to get to a bigger city for laundry, medical needs and employment or financial support. Similarly, people could go to a laundromat and offer to help pay to do laundry.
It was also noted that the Presbyterian Church's warming room will be open soon. The room has a series of bunk beds for 12 people to sleep and they hope to expand to add more beds soon. The hope is to add a women-only bunk area that's set aside from the rest. The church also accepts donations of clothes and other essentials from the community. As donations were discussed, some attendees wondered about possibly arranging a way for donations of perishable items to be stored. If things like milk, cheese, meat and fresh food could be stored and replaced as needed, it would add to the health and morale of the homeless population.
Along a similar line of thought to warming rooms, Ives noted there are places around the community willing to give shelter to homeless people, though they would do so only so long as there are people willing to keep the space clean and make sure it stays in good condition. A group would pay for the room and it would be kept available for the homeless to use. Ives encouraged the group to come up with a group to manage a room.
Raymond Little, a resident of Lakeside, said the idea of providing shelter and other amenities on an honor system was a good one and that people would do what they need to if they were treated right.
"It we treat them with respect they'll treat us with respect," he said. "It'll work if it's policed … not police throwing them out, make sure they're taken care of and can get what they need."
Little also shared his personal experience with homelessness. He recalled how close-knit the homeless community is and how they look out for each other as a family. He said the rest of the community needs to follow that example and support each other, rather than having them leave.
Ives added that the community should do something more than just talk about a solution. As the meeting closed, he put out a sign up sheet for people who wanted to get more involved and receive emails. He also encouraged people to take steps to implement some of the things discussed during the meeting.
"Right now we're talking," he said. "Let's put our hands where our mouths are and help them."