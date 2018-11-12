Incumbent James Edwards won a three-way race for mayor in Lakeside during last week’s general election.
Edwards received just over 59 percent of the vote, while Anni Anderson received just over 30 percent and Ronald Grenier a little under 10 percent.
In all, 793 voters cast ballots in the race for mayor.
The cluttered Lakeside City Council Race featured eight candidates, battling for three seats. Alan Pointer and Shauleen Higgins both won reelection. Pointer received 395 votes (19.22 percent) and Higgins 284 (13.82 percent). The race for the third seat was tight, with Debbie Rose edging out Diane Beggs, 255 votes to 253. Kristin Adams had 242 votes and Elaine Amstrong 237. The other two candidates, Rudy Sherych and Linda Sherych, received 202 and 181 votes, respectively.
The third seat up for election is held by Robert Dietrick, who was not on the ballot.
In contested Coos County races, Craig Zanni won another term at sheriff, receiving 67.75 percent of the vote, to 31.68 for Mike Kinnaird; and Commissioner John Sweet won another term, receiving 57.79 percent of the vote, to 41.79 for Katy Eymann.
County voters approved an advisory measure on whether to tax marijuana production, with nearly 71 percent in favor of the concept.
And voters turned down a measure that would have repealed the North Bay Urban Renewal Plan, with 58 percent voting against the measure.