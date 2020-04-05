LAKESIDE – In an effort to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Lakeside City Council worked with local hospitality businesses to draft a memorandum of understanding regulating temporary visitors to the area.
Mayor James Edwards and the city council met with owners of hotels, RV parks, and vacation rentals to collaborate on the issue. According to an update from Edwards, the meeting resulted in the adoption of a resolution that encourages “coordinated cooperation between the City of Lakeside and business owners and to regulate temporary visitors from coming to Lakeside for recreation or tourism during this time.”
The resolution defines people welcome to stay in the facilities as “persons registered for longer than 30 days, employees, essential workers” and similar groups.
While it will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, business owners will regulate short term visitors until the COVID-19 advisories are lifted or stepped back. The resolution advises closing clubhouses, event and activity centers, and outdoor amenities like fire pits or playgrounds; implementing self-check-in to limit contact and referring anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness to a health care provider; implementing procedures that enable the six foot social distancing as well as following the CDC’s guidelines for cleaning and sterilization.
Edwards noted that laundry facilities need to be available for people to wash clothes. He added the businesses are working very well with the city.
The memorandum will stay in effect through the month of April, though it can be extended if needed.
Edwards said he wanted to meet with the property owners and work with them to address the issue, rather than the council passing a resolution with no input. As it turned out, the business owners were very receptive to the proposal, with many of them already implementing some of the guidelines.
“We presented our proposal to them, and they were more than willing to work with us and sign a memorandum of understanding,” said Edwards, adding the business owners all signed on to follow the guidelines. “So, we’re doing everything we can working with them and the community to prevent the spread and it seems to be going pretty well.
“I would much rather work together with people and come together in a collaborative manner and figure things out than to try to restrict the rules on them … I’m one for trying to solve things by working together than working apart.”
Edwards said the Lakeside community is taking the situation seriously and working hard to keep up social distancing. He said they’re concerned about the situation and he prays for no COVID-19 cases making it to Lakeside.
“Keep the hope alive that we will get through this without more added burdens than we are suffering now,” said Edwards. “Keep the faith alive that we will all work together for the good of our little community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In