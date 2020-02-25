LAKESIDE — The hall of the Lakeside Lions Club was filled Wednesday evening as community members gathered to discuss a proposal that would allow ATVs to use city streets to reach the dunes.
The meeting was informational with no decisions being made either way. Members of the city council, Mayor James Edwards, and one of the county commissioners, were in attendance to hear the public's thoughts on the matter.
Ken Ireland, the presenter of the proposal, noted before the meeting that a decision couldn't be adequately made without hearing both sides.
The proposal suggests two permits: One for non-residents that allows the holder to ride from resorts and campgrounds on designated routes. The other would be for residents, allowing the holder to ride to the dunes from their home, or in the same areas as the non-residential permit. It was stressed this would not permit people to ride wherever they want. OHV operators would not be able to ride their vehicle to the grocery store, for example.
The presentation also outlined possible rules OHV riders would be expected to follow, such as: Only being able to ride during certain hours, cutting off around sunset; restrictions to speed, passenger limits, parking and noise levels; as well as licensed vehicles having right of way on all roads and having lights on for increased visibility. All OHVs would need to have a valid Oregon permit and be insured and licensed per Oregon state laws.
As of the meeting, the group was looking into whether the proposal would be able to apply to golf carts and similar vehicles.
Ireland noted that, if the proposal passed, Lakeside would be the only community on the coast offering direct dune access from city streets.
The core arguments of dissent were of enforcement and noise. While the proposal offered several rules and restrictions on how people could use ATVs, many community members pointed out that people would abuse such a policy — and that some are already riding on city streets, despite it being illegal. The community members suggested that there needed to be law enforcement first, so that the rules could be enforced.
"Without cops, I don't want to see my kids on these streets, I don't want to see my mom on these streets," said one resident of the need for enforcement.
He also suggested that, rather than implementing a tax to pay for law enforcement, the businesses benefiting the most from the policy should pay for it. The supporters, though, noted that the Coos County deputies are already doing a lot to cover Lakeside. One resident recalled making a call to them for an issue from up the hill and seeing the deputy go past before reaching town.
While they did not argue the need for law enforcement, some of the ATV enthusiasts at the meeting also noted that most ATV riders appreciated the privilege of riding on city streets. As a result, they self police, calling out those who abuse such policies. The supporters said other communities with such policies have had this happen and the possibility of losing the privilege incentivizes people to make sure the rules are followed.
"It's just like motor vehicles, some people do stupid stuff and should be penalized for it," said one attendee. "Most of us are real responsible and follow the rules. If you give us a chance, we'd really appreciate it."
Many people also expressed concerns about noise levels and not wanting to lose the peace and quiet around town. Ireland noted that off-road vehicles have changed considerably in recent years, making much less noise than previous models.
"Ninety-nine decibels is the noise level for a vehicle on the road," he said. "Ninety-three decibels is the decibel level for all vehicles that ride in the dunes. You can't get louder than that."
He recalled that he was concerned about one of his own vehicles being too loud. He measured it, though, and found that it was well below the legal limit for both vehicle types.
One argument in support of the proposal was that it would bring businesses and jobs to the area. Supporters noted that more people would come to the area for events, or just to play at the dunes, and that an increase in business would bring a demand for more hotels and stores to open and for existing businesses to hire more people.
Another person at the meeting noted that, currently, people who camp at the dunes with an RV have to completely take down their camp to go to town for supplies, eating out, or an activity. One person said he would come out to Lakeside more often, and might buy property in Lakeside, if he could leave his camp to go into town.
City Council member Danny Gonzalves pointed out that more people would also help with the law enforcement issue others said would make the proposal more viable. He said more people, whether as tourists or residents, typically leads to the sheriff's deputies patrolling it more.
The next step in the process will see the city council hold a survey of area residents. Depending on the outcome of the survey, the council will either vote on implementing the proposal or putting it on the ballot for a public vote. If the proposal passes, the city would begin working with the county and state to get permitting and to open the necessary roads for ATV use and ensure that signs are set up to make speeds and to notify people of the ATV route.
"As you can see, there's a lot to be done," said Ireland as he closed the presentation. "Again, this is a proposal. This is not being voted on today or tomorrow. As far as I know, not in the near future."
He acknowledged that it's impossible to make everyone happy, but added that the policy could be changed to include different ideas and implement the best version.