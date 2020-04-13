LAKESIDE — During the Lakeside City Council’s April meeting, the council discussed its commitment to the community during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The meeting was broadcast over Facebook Live on the Voices of Lakeside Facebook page. Due to the state’s social distancing orders, community members are not allowed inside the city council chambers during meetings.
City Manager Andrew Carlstrom recalled the mayor and city’s main goal during the health crisis, which is to maintain good communication with the community. He said the website is being regularly updated, thanks to Councilor Alan Pointer, with news and updates from Mayor James Edwards. The mayor’s updates are being posted to the ‘What’s Up Lakeside’ Facebook group.
“That’s where you want to go for your information, as well as when you hear an update from the mayor,” said Carlstrom.
Lakeside residents will also be receiving a letter from the city about the current situation. The letter notes that the city, county, and state have all declared states of emergency. The city asks that residents be cautious of unverified information and not give into panic, rumor or speculation about the situation.
The letter notes that misinformation can often do serious damage. It also asks the community to work together and help each other.
Carlstrom said people are encouraged to go outside for fresh air, while maintaining social distancing and following state guidelines when around others.
For the last two weeks, the city staff has been planning for future needs the community is likely to face during the pandemic. There are volunteer services to help people, as well as a phone line residents can use to talk to someone if isolation is getting to them.
A canned food shelf is also being arranged so people who can’t go to the store can still get food. North Bend Schools are also coming out during the week to provide lunches for students.
In other business, the city council discussed the following:
The council unanimously approved a resolution to be included in ‘the State of Oregon deferred compensation plan for city employees, at no cost to the city.’
A resolution to budget and provide for a Lakeside Municipal Court was tabled until the next meeting. According to Carlstrom, there was a mix up with when information came available and the most up to date version had not been provided.
An ordinance prohibiting camping on public right-of-ways in the general commercial zone of the City of Lakeside was also tabled until next month’s meeting. Councilors wanted more time to review the material before making a decision.
The council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Tenmile Lakes Association regarding Tenmile Creek Restoration Project 404. Edwards said the memorandum established that TLA will be responsible for any damages caused by their project.
