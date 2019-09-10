LAKESIDE -- A proposed ballot measure to bring a dedicated law enforcement presence to Lakeside, as well as changes to nuisance abatement fees, was discussed during the Lakeside City Council meeting.
City Manager Andrew Carlstrom gave a report on the ballot measure. It will ask voters to approve a single item tax levy of $1.25 per $1,000 assessed value for five years. The tax levy would, starting in January 2020, allow the city to collect funds to contract with the Coos County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services in Lakeside for a minimum of 40 hours a week.
Carlstrom said a brochure with more information will be released by the city soon. He added that everything had been arranged by donations from concerned citizens, and welcomed residents to donate or take action to arrange something they care about.
The council also unanimously approved a measure on nuisance abatement fees. Under the new policy, when residents receive a notice from the city to take care of a nuisance, they will be charged expanding fees if they fail to comply. The measure establishes the fees and rules that, if the fee reaches $5,000, the city will place a lien against the property until the nuisance is taken care of. Mayor James Edwards said the purpose of the resolution was to give residents a black and white statement of what would happen if they didn't take care of an issue, and encourage them to make it a priority.
The council also discussed the following items:
Space is being cleared at the airport for a new hanger. During the Airport Commission's report, Carlstrom said they had all the permitting and FAA approval in place, and an inspector had been through to do an inspection. The commission is still waiting for the report on the inspection.
"These are seven men that are, a lot of times, using their own equipment, their own fuel and for the love of aviation they're improving our airport," Carlstrom said.
During the Planning Commission report, Carlstrom said the city is working to catch up with technology on vacation rentals. He noted that with the prevalence of cell phones, people were finding Lakeside through services like Air BnB. The commission has been reaching out to neighborhoods and businesses to notify them of the changes in traffic while home owners are away.
The council also unanimously approved having Carlstrom draft a letter of intent stating the City of Lakeside's intent to enter into a partnership to upgrade their wastewater facilities.