WINCHESTER BAY — Hundreds of classic car fans flocked to Winchester Bay Friday and Saturday, enjoying a day in the sun during 2019's Kool Coastal Nights.
Over 200 cars were registered this year, filling Philip Boe Memorial Park with cars from the last century. The most recent cars were held at 1979, though they went as far back as before the 1930s. Most of the vehicles present were cars, though a few pickups were also present.
Many owners had a display board about the work they've done on the vehicle and where they found the parts. A number had also decorated their entry in some way — one car had a group of Minions riding in it.
Debby Turner, an organizer of the event, said this year's turnout was great and that they received positive feedback. She said they had vehicles registered from Oregon, but also California, Washington and even Arizona.
People from all ages and walks of life came to look at the cars, enjoying the sunny day to classic rock playing in the background. Some just wandered and looked at everything, while others talked to the owners about the history of the vehicle, the work done on it, or recalling their own experiences with a similar car.
