WINCHESTER BAY -- Kool Coastal Nights is right around the corner, kicking off Saturday, Aug. 24, and bringing classic car fans from across the country to the Southern Oregon Coast.
According to Debbie Turner, one of the event's coordinators, the single-day event brings in 200 to 300 classic cars each year, before people coming just to see the cars on display. The classics range from pre-1930s vehicles to ones from 1979.
A stuffed giraffe inside a classic car on display during the 2018 Kool Coastal Nights car show in Winchester Bay.
Turner added people from all across the country come to Kool Coastal Nights, with vehicles registered from Arizona, California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.
"It's real good for Winchester Bay," she said. "It brings a lot of people to the businesses in (the area)."
The event takes place right at the edge of the water, in Philip Boe Memorial Park. Along with the cars, the event will feature classic rock from DJ Carlson Sound and the band Back in Time; Kool Coastal Nights will sell T-shirts and sweat shirts while vendors from the community will have booths set up to sell their own wares.
Participants will be eligible to win prizes in various categories; prizes include a trophy as well as tool kits and other items. The winners will be selected by people's choice.
People interested in registering a vehicle in the show can sign up early online. Participants can also register Friday, August 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There is only room for 300 entries and no 4-wheel drive or 4x4 vehicles will be accepted. All entries must be street legal, licensed and insured to qualify. Classes are pre-1930s, then by decade up to the 1970s for cars; trucks have a pre-1930s class, then classes covering approximately 20 years each. There will also be a category for Class L Hot Rods.
Turner said it's hard to say how many people come to the event, but added "quite a few people walk through."
There will also be a Harbor Cruise, Saturday evening, for all registered participants; non-registered vehicles can also participate in the cruise, though there is a $5 charge to do so. Participants are advised to display their cruise sticker on the vehicle's driver's side headlight.