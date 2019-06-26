K9 Grim locates wanted Washington County man
ROSEBURG — Another wanted person is in custody thanks to the help of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Grim.
On Friday, June 14, at 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100-block of Kestrel Ln. When deputies arrived, they located items in the yard of the residence and indications that a crawlspace cover had been removed. Deputies requested the assistance of K9 Grim. The K9 team arrived on scene and began a track which took them to a field on the property. K9 Grim located a man hiding in the nearby brush.
The man was identified as 30 year-old Washington County resident, Kaleb Ray Abraham. Abraham was wanted on two felony warrants for his arrest. He told deputies he ran when he saw the police car pulling up. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the warrants and a charge of trespass.
K9 Grim, a 7 year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office since 2013. Grim was purchased by an anonymous donor in the community and the Sheriff’s K9 program is supported by the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs, a nonprofit organization.
K9 Grim locates wanted man for OSP
UMPQUA — A Sutherlin man with a felony warrant who ran from Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers is in the Douglas County Jail after being tracked down by Sheriff's Office K9 Grim.
At approximately 7:25 pm, the Sheriff's Office received information that the OSP Troopers were investigating a fish and game violation at Umpqua Landing Park, when a subject identified as 30 year-old Dillan Paul Prudhomme fled from them. Sheriff's Office K9 Grim responded to assist Troopers in locating Prudhomme. K9 Grim tracked the suspect and located him hiding in tall grass. Prudhomme complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident.
Prudhomme was arrested by the Oregon State Police on the warrant and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
