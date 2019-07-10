ROSEBURG – A man who burglarized the ADAPT Building on Madrone Street on Saturday was located and taken into custody by K9 Grim.
At approximately 3 p.m., Roseburg Police officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at the ADAPT Building located at 621 Madrone St. in Roseburg. An employee had arrived at the business and observed signs of the break-in prior to calling police.
K9 Grim was requested and assisted officers in searching the building. Several announcements were made that the business would be searched with a law enforcement K9, but the suspect did not surrender.
K9 Grim tracked the suspect to an area of the business where he was hiding under a desk. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail.
Roseburg Police charged the suspect, 43 year-old Gabriel Baker of Myrtle Creek, with gurglary II, criminal mischief II and a parole violation.
K9 Grim, a 7 year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.