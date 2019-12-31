REEDSPORT — Jonathan Wright stepped down as city manager of Reedsport taking his last day Dec. 31, closing seven years of service.
Wright cited personal reasons for his resignation and said he will be moving away from the area.
"This is not how I had planned on leaving the city," he said.
City Recorder Deanna Schafer will be taking over as a temporary city manager until a permanent replacement can be hired. According to the Reedsport City Charter, the City Council can appoint a pro tem city manager for six months and vote to extend the position for an additional six months. Wright said he recommended recruitment take place in the summer 2020, since the city is still adjusting to having a new Finance Director as well as taking care of other business.
"We wanna make sure we put together a benefits package that'll entice someone here that's qualified and make them want to stay and raise a family here," he said.
Wright said he's confident Schafer will be a good replacement. He as well as Mayor Linda McCollum noted that she's been working with him for years and seen how everything operates.
A going away party was held for Wright on Monday, Dec. 30 at Reedsport City Hall.