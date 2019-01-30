REEDSPORT — Family, friends and community members from throughout the South Coast gathered Saturday morning at the Presbyterian Church in Reedsport to celebrate beloved resident Joe Coyne.
Coyne, who passed away Jan. 7, received an overwhelming amount of adoration and gratitude from dozens of guests who throughout the service shared some of their favorite stories and memories of him.
Josh Coyne carries a box containing his father, Joe's, ashes during a memorial service to honor him Saturday at United Presbyterian Church in …
Among the many speakers included Coastal Douglas Arts & Business Director Tamara Szalewski who said it was Coyne who helped propelled her older son’s interest in poetry. Szalewski recalled Coyne’s supportive words when he heard one of her son’s pieces at a poetry slam that he help create at the former Reedsport Coffeehouse.
“He was very impacted by it,” said Szalewski. “When Joe saw something special in someone he did everything he could to encourage it. He particularly wanted to encourage children and was very involved in the schools here.”
Szalewski smiled widely as she described Coyne’s unique reaction to hearing something that he was either surprised by or in wonderment of.
“It’s ‘Joe’s Little Jig,’” said Szalewski. “It’s this dance he did that was hilarious. It was how he reacted to children sometimes to let them know he was listening. It was almost like he couldn’t help himself.”
Coyne was remembered by others as being a generous man who didn’t think twice about lending a helping hand. He was thanked for his countless contributions to numerous organizations, events, projects and programs throughout Douglas County including the Douglas County Library Foundation and Friends of the Umpqua River Lighthouse to name a few.
His impact even reached as far as Florence as one guest expressed her appreciation of his involvement in helping her community create the Florence Regional Arts Alliance.
Joe Coyne is pictured on a card Saturday during a memorial service to honor him at United Presbyterian Church in Reedsport.
Coyne’s son, Josh, also spoke in front of the packed church retelling a story his father shared with him years ago of widely familiar Buddhist’s story often referred to as, “The Tiger and the Strawberry.”
From that, he said he recently discovered its message of living in the moment, a lesson he learned from his father who he thanked for adding vibrancy to his life and the gift of humor.
Anne Warner, Coyne’s sister, echoed remarks of Coyne’s selflessness as he constantly cared for others and always put his family first. She remembered looking out her window one day and seeing a home for sale. Warner said she called her brother, who at the time was living in Boston, about the property.
“My brother believed in blooming where he was planted,” said Warner. “We planted him here and that’s what he did. He bloomed.”