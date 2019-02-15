ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have appointment James Davis new Douglas County Museum Director. Davis will be responsible for directing all aspects of the museum system in Douglas County.
“We look forward to having James Davis lead our museums,” said Commissioner Tom Kress. “The museum director position has been vacant since the passing of beloved director Gardner Chappell in 2017.
Before receiving the promotion Davis worked as the museum operations technician for over nine years. James is a Douglas County native. He was born in Roseburg and grew up in Winston. In his free-time he enjoys working in his yard and continuing the renovation of a 100-plus-year-old historic home in Roseburg.