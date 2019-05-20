ROSEBURG — An ongoing investigation has led to the seizure of a substantial amount of methamphetamine in Roseburg.
The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has been investigating the activities of Ron House, 58. House has been alleged to be using and selling controlled substances from his residence in the 600 block of Parrott Street in Roseburg.
On Friday, DINT detectives, with help from the Roseburg Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of NE Stephens Street in Roseburg. Ron House was an occupant of the vehicle and he was detained without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately a half pound of methamphetamine.
A search of House's residence in the 600 block of Parrott Street revealed approximately another half pound of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia such as scales used to weigh drugs, and packaging materials.
House was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of cocaine.