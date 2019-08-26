LAKESIDE — There are days when someone is in the right place at the right time and for Lakeside resident Tyler Hannah, that day was Monday, Aug. 19.
That day, Hannah went in to work at North Lake RV Resort and Marina on his day off. While pumping gas near the marina, he heard a commotion and went to see what was wrong. Once there he found some guests screaming that their dog had fallen off the dock and sank in the lake. Without thinking, Hannah dove into the cold water to rescue it.
"I couldn't even think," Hannah said. "I didn't even know what kind of dog it was, what size it was, I had no idea. I didn't know if the dog had something on it that made it sink, I didn't know if it could swim. It was just instinct."
He had to come up for a second breath of air before finding the bulldog — a breed not known for swimming on their own due to their heavy build and short legs — but when he did he immediately brought it back to the surface. Once they were back on the dock, one of the owners gave the dog CPR. After a moment, it coughed up a bunch of water and got up under its own power. As the owners took their pet to the vet, Hannah said the dog was breathing fine and moving on its own.
After the fact, Hannah said he and a friend measured the depth at 10 to 11 feet. He was amazed at that measurement, since he isn't much of a swimmer.
"I swam as a kid and stuff ... I do like water, but the water here's so cold around here, I haven't swam much," he said.
The water was also cloudy. The people on the dock said they couldn't see him in the water after a certain point. Hannah recalled all he had to go off to locate the dog was "a small stream of bubbles."
The experience was amazing and something Hannah has gone over every night in his head. He wouldn't change anything if it happened again, though. The owners of the bulldog offered him a reward, but he turned it down. However, he did ask if they could bring their dog around again sometime so he could visit.