REEDSPORT — Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be intermittent lane closures on highways 38 and 101 in Reedsport as they begin the paving portion of this summer's project.
The work began Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Oregon Highway 38. The paving runs from the U.S. Highway 101 junction to Third Street and was expected to complete Sept. 26. Additional paving work is scheduled in the area next Monday and Tuesday. There will also be paving from U.S. Highway 101 to 22nd Street on Friday, Sept. 27.
No parking will be allowed in the work areas from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. every night of the project.
Motorists should anticipate lane closures and delays in their commute. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.