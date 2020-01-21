REEDSPORT — The cycle of life is the focus of one of the latest units for several classrooms at Highland Elementary School as they watch salmon eggs grow and hatch during the month of January.
Students at Highland Elementary School ask questions of STEP volunteers as the salmon eggs are delivered.
The eggs were delivered at the end of winter break by representatives of the Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program. Five classrooms received approximately 100 eggs each, while the library has 200. The students have been learning about the life cycle of salmon, from birth to death. Each day the students have been checking on the eggs and logging how many are still alive. According to first grade teacher Connie Coffman, STEP representatives have been coming by on a regular basis to check on the eggs and answer any new questions the students have.
"We learn how to record keep, because we keep a temperature record and a record of how many die," she said of how the unit ties into their other lessons.
She also said all the kids at Highland get excited about the start of the unit. She said some of the older kids will come to the classrooms or go to the library every chance they get to check on the eggs.
The students also learn about how the eggs would fare in the wild, and what animals would be predators to them, as well as other hazards, habitat information and adaptations. The unit also covers aspects of the salmon's life and biology, such as their switch from saltwater to fresh water. Kids are also getting to do artwork about salmon along with vocabulary and other lessons about their lives, life cycles and how salmon affect the area's ecosystem.
Coffman added that the kids are developing an interest in the environment and protecting it as they grow a better understanding of humanity's place in nature.
First-graders learn about a variety of life cycles. Coffman said the eggs project made the lessons particularly special because it takes the unit from being an abstract lesson in writing and pictures and shows it happening in real time.
After a few more weeks with the eggs, the baby fish will be collected by STEP and put in an aquarium for continued growth. Students will continue learning about them, though, as the fish continue growing and eventually get released into the wild.
Very little of the life cycle is left out of the unit. Coffman said her students understand that the fish may eventually end up in a supermarket or be caught by a fisherman. She said many of the kids grow up on or near farms and have an early understanding of where meat in the store comes from.
At the end of the year, Coffman said the students learn how to fish and will call back to the salmon eggs they have now.
"It's really full circle," she said.
Coffman said she hopes the students are getting an appreciation of nature and what might not be visible underwater. She added that the lessons tie into developing hobbies and interests, and getting a better understanding of the area's food chain. It also opens the door for conversation between generations, where parents and grandparents can talk to children about their experiences with salmon.
"It sparks all kinds of conversations I don't think the little ones would normally have without this kind of exposure," Coffman said. "It's really exciting to see."
She added that she tells the kids how much the volunteers care about their education and tries to foster an appreciation of the community's efforts and contributions.
"We appreciate our volunteers who come in and help us, help set all this up for us," said Coffman. "They give us information to tell them, and my kids are happy to see there's new people coming in to the classroom and how they care about them."