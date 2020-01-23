REEDSPORT — Highland Elementary School will be hosting a grand re-opening open house Tuesday, Jan. 28, to celebrate the completion of the seismic retrofitting done over the summer.
The re-opening will be Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at 2605 Longwood Drive in Reedsport. It will feature a facility tour to look at the retrofitted areas with before and after photos of where the work was done. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony and a hot dog dinner.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 5:00 sharp.
During summer break 2019, a seismic retrofit was conducted around the Highland campus. The project focused on reinforcing the building's structure and upgrading load bearing supports with materials that will stand up to an earthquake. Most of the work finished by the start of the school year, but a few finishing touches needed to be worked on during the first part of the year before and after school.