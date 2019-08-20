REEDSPORT -- Renovations at Highland Elementary School are well underway and the campus is expected to be operational in time for school to start.
As of Monday, Aug. 19, the construction crew was working on projects on the outside of the building; Superintendent Jon Zwemke said the work included things like patching holes in cement and work around the entrance. The main office was also turned back over Monday, and staff was working on preparing the space for the year with hopes of having it up and running Tuesday. Zwemke noted it is still a construction zone, though, and advised residents to be cautious going to the school and consider calling the school at 541-271-3616.
A beam running the length of the building was reinforced during the seismic retrofits at Highland Elementary.
"We're just waiting to get back in the building," said Amanda O'Brian, principal of Highland Elementary, noting she's been getting regular updates and tours of the building. "It's looking really good."
Construction is on schedule for the school to be handed back over by Labor Day. The campus will still be bare bones and Zwemke said teachers were advised to prepare to teach in spartan conditions the first few days. While they will be able to teach in the building, the staff may not have time to get everything decorated in time for the first day of school.
"It's going to look very different, especially to some of the younger kids who may not understand that there was construction," Zwemke said.
Construction will be completed enough for school to start, though it may not be finished. Zwemke said the construction crews would continue working on the final pieces after school hours and focus on non-student areas. Some elements of work were saved to this point specifically because they could be worked on in the evening, in a way that won't disrupt classes.
Preparations to put in new supports for the roof at the entrance of Highland Elementary.
During construction, Highland Elementary staff was based in the school district offices and summer school was held in Reedsport Community Charter School. The project has been improving the safety in the building with updated protections against seismic activity. Zwemke said they found some things the school district wants to do differently that should make the end result better; he does not think the tweaks will significantly change the completion date. So far, Zwemke said the work crew seems to be ahead of schedule and have been clocking extra hours on the weekend.
"I believe he's paying close attention to our need to get in," he said of the contractor.