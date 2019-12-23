REEDSPORT — Around 10 p.m. Thursday evening, high winds led to power outages for hundreds of Reedsport residents, continuing into Friday morning.
According to the Douglas Electrical Cooperative, high winds and heavy rain caused trees to fall through power lines. Power was restored to the coastal areas of by about 8 a.m. Friday morning.
"We thank our members for their patience and understanding as our crews have been out all evening," said Todd Munsey, of the Douglas Electrical Cooperative.
Initially, the outage affected 145 members of the cooperative. As of Friday morning, however, 390 members were without power working to restore power.