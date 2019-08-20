DOUGLAS COUNTY — Grant funding will provide overlapping traffic safety enforcement campaigns through Labor Day weekend around Douglas County.
From Friday, Aug. 16, to Sept. 2, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling county roadways looking specifically to identify and stop impaired driving. Sgt. Mark Norris said, in a press release, the Sheriff's Office encourages the community to report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement immediately.
"Our goal is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage by removing them from our roadways," he said.
From Aug, 19 to Sept. 1, deputies will also take part in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign to enforce seat belt and child safety restraint laws. Norris said their mission is to ensure the safety of everyone living in Douglas County.
"We cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt," Norris said. "It's the law, but it's more than that: By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. so often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt."
According to NHTSA, there were 10,076 fatalities in crashes during 2017; that same year, 55 percent of passengers killed at night were not wearing a seat belt. According to the press release, the law enforcement agencies participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign will take a no-excuses approach, writing citations day and night. The maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $115.
Funds for the campaign were provided by grants from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The focused patrols will be in addition to regular staffing levels, so the Sheriff's Office will not need to divert resources from other enforcement to participate.