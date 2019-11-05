DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would like to remind citizens that government offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg, as well as the Douglas County Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse Annex, Transfer Stations, Landfill, Fairgrounds, Museum and All External Douglas County Government Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, November 11, 2019, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. As always, even when Douglas County government offices are closed, public safety employees are still working. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. If you need to reach dispatch for a non-emergency the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is (541) 440-4471.
Veterans Day, also referred to as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, is also celebrated in other parts of the world and marks the anniversary of the end of World War I, which formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. United States President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed Armistice Day on November 11, 1919. In proclaiming the holiday, he said, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.” The United States observed Armistice Day on November 11, until it evolved into the current Veterans Day holiday in 1954.
We ask that you take a moment and thank our all of our Veterans for their valued service. Please join us for the Douglas County Veterans Day parade on Monday, November 11, 2019, in downtown Roseburg, starting at 11:00 am.