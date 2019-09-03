REEDSPORT — The Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program installed a new emergency generator at the hatchery, after receiving a grant from the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Steering Committee.
According to Rick Rockholt, public information coordinator for Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay STEP, the grant was for approximately $8,000. Alongside the UFEDS Committee, the grant was also funded by the Port of Umpqua and the Oregon Coastal Anglers.
Most of the funds went into getting a new emergency generator and propane tank, which was installed during August; Rockholt noted how important having a working generator with a consistent source of fuel is for their operations.
"If we have eggs or fry in the hatchery, if we lose power we lose the eggs," he said.
The generator will automatically turn on in the event of a power outage. Any remaining funds from the grant will go toward operations at the hatchery.
The grant was part of more than $100,000 raised by the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby. Grants were awarded to fishery enhancement, restoration, and educational projects all around the Umpqua River basin.