{{featured_button_text}}
STEP generator

A new generator has been installed at the Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay STEP hatchery.

 Contributed

REEDSPORT — The Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program installed a new emergency generator at the hatchery, after receiving a grant from the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby Steering Committee.

According to Rick Rockholt, public information coordinator for Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay STEP, the grant was for approximately $8,000. Alongside the UFEDS Committee, the grant was also funded by the Port of Umpqua and the Oregon Coastal Anglers.

Most of the funds went into getting a new emergency generator and propane tank, which was installed during August; Rockholt noted how important having a working generator with a consistent source of fuel is for their operations.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"If we have eggs or fry in the hatchery, if we lose power we lose the eggs," he said.

The generator will automatically turn on in the event of a power outage. Any remaining funds from the grant will go toward operations at the hatchery.

The grant was part of more than $100,000 raised by the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby. Grants were awarded to fishery enhancement, restoration, and educational projects all around the Umpqua River basin.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Adam Robertson can be reached at 541-297-3590, or by email at adam.robertson@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0